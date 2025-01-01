Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    1 Jan 2025 7:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    1 Jan 2025 7:59 AM IST

    റ​ജ​ബ്​ മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​യി; റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ ര​ണ്ടു​മാ​സം

    rajab
    ദു​ബൈ: ഹി​ജ്​​റ ക​ല​ണ്ട​റി​ലെ റ​ജ​ബ്​ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ വ​ര​വ​റി​യി​ച്ച്​ മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​യി. ജ​നു​വ​രി ഒ​ന്ന്​ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച റ​ജ​ബ്​ ഒ​ന്നാം തീ​യ​തി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ യു.​എ.​ഇ അ​സ്​​ട്രോ​ണ​മി സെ​ന്‍റ​റാ​ണ്​ വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച പ​ക​ൽ 11നാ​ണ്​ സെ​ന്‍റ​ർ പു​തു​മാ​സ​പ്പി​റ​വി​യു​ടെ ദൃ​ശ്യം പ​ക​ർ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. റ​ജ​ബ്, ശ​അ​ബാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ്​ വ്ര​താ​നു​ഷ്​​ഠാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ മാ​സ​മാ​യ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ വ​ന്നെ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. ഫെബ്രുവരി അവസാനത്തോടെയാണ് റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭം പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

