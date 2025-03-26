Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 26 March 2025 8:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 March 2025 8:18 AM IST

    പു​ന്ന​യൂ​ർ​ക്കു​ളം ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    പു​ന്ന​യൂ​ർ​ക്കു​ളം ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം
    പു​ന്ന​യൂ​ർ​ക്കു​ളം സ​പ​ര്യ ഗ്രാ​മീ​ണ ഗ്ര​ന്ഥ​ശാ​ല​യു​ടെ പ്ര​വാ​സി സ​പ​ര്യ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ദു​ബൈ: പു​ന്ന​യൂ​ർ​ക്കു​ളം സ​പ​ര്യ ഗ്രാ​മീ​ണ ഗ്ര​ന്ഥ​ശാ​ല​യു​ടെ പ്ര​വാ​സി സ​പ​ര്യ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം മു​സ്സ​ഫ ഷാ​ബി​യ ഡൈ​ൻ ഔ​ട്ട്​ റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്‍റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി കു​ഞ്ഞു​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് വ​ക​യി​ൽ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും അ​ൻ​വ​ർ വെ​ള്ള​പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യും വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsIftar MeetingRamadan 2025
    News Summary - Punnayurkulam Iftar gathering
