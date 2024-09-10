Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_right‘ഓ​ണ​വി​രു​ന്ന്​’...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Sep 2024 3:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Sep 2024 3:48 AM GMT

    ‘ഓ​ണ​വി​രു​ന്ന്​’ ബ്രോ​ഷ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    brochure release
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ​ന്ത​ളം പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ ബ്രോ​ഷ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം അ​നൂ​പ് പ​ന്ത​ളം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: പ​ന്ത​ളം പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​മാ​യ ‘ഓ​ണ​വി​രു​ന്ന് 2024’ന്‍റെ ബ്രോ​ഷ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ടി.​വി അ​വ​താ​ര​ക​നും സി​നി​മാ സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​നു​മാ​യ അ​നൂ​പ് പ​ന്ത​ളം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ര​മേ​ഷ് ഉ​ള്ള​ന്നൂ​ർ, ശ​ര​ത് പി​ള്ള, വി​വേ​ക് പി​ള്ള, ഹ​ക്കിം വാ​ഴ​ക്കാ​ല​യി​ൽ, സ​ന്ധ്യാ ര​മേ​ഷ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsBrochure ReleaseOnam 2024
    News Summary - Publication of Onavirunnu brochure
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick