Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightപൊ​തു​മാ​പ്പ്: വി​മാ​ന...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Nov 2024 3:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Nov 2024 3:55 AM GMT

    പൊ​തു​മാ​പ്പ്: വി​മാ​ന ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ന​ൽ​കി വ​നി​താ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    amnesty center
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ജ്​​മാ​നി​ലെ വ​നി​താ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന്​

    പൊ​തു​മാ​പ്പി​ൽ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​യി

    വി​മാ​ന ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    അ​ജ്മാ​ൻ: പൊ​തു​മാ​പ്പി​ൽ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് വി​മാ​ന ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ന​ൽ​കി വ​നി​താ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ. സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന വി​സ​യി​ൽ യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി ജോ​ലി ല​ഭി​ക്കാ​തെ വി​സ തീ​ർ​ന്ന് പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​യി​ലാ​യ ത​മി​ഴ്നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി​ക്ക​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് അ​ജ്മാ​നി​ലെ വ​നി​താ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ തി​രി​കെ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കു​ള്ള വി​മാ​ന ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഒ​രു​ക്കി ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. വ​നി​ത​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ശേ​ഖ​രി​ച്ച ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsAir TicketWomenPublic Amnesty
    News Summary - Public amnesty-women social activists given air ticket
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick