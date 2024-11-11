Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Nov 2024 3:55 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 11 Nov 2024 3:55 AM GMT
പൊതുമാപ്പ്: വിമാന ടിക്കറ്റ് നൽകി വനിതാ സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകർtext_fields
News Summary - Public amnesty-women social activists given air ticket
അജ്മാൻ: പൊതുമാപ്പിൽ നാട്ടിലേക്ക് തിരിക്കുന്നവർക്ക് വിമാന ടിക്കറ്റ് നൽകി വനിതാ സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകർ. സന്ദർശന വിസയിൽ യു.എ.ഇയിലെത്തി ജോലി ലഭിക്കാതെ വിസ തീർന്ന് പ്രതിസന്ധിയിലായ തമിഴ്നാട് സ്വദേശിനിക്കടക്കമുള്ളവർക്കാണ് അജ്മാനിലെ വനിതാ സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകർ തിരികെ യാത്രക്കുള്ള വിമാന ടിക്കറ്റ് ഒരുക്കി നൽകിയത്. വനിതകളുടെ കൂട്ടായ്മ ശേഖരിച്ച ഭക്ഷണ സാധനങ്ങളും ഇതോടൊപ്പം വിതരണം ചെയ്തു.
