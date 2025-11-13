Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightമാ​ന​വി​ക ദ​ർ​ശ​നം
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Nov 2025 8:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Nov 2025 8:02 AM IST

    മാ​ന​വി​ക ദ​ർ​ശ​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മാ​ന​വി​ക ദ​ർ​ശ​നം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ഡ്വ. ബി.​എ​ഫ്. അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ ര​ചി​ച്ച ‘മാ​ന​വി​ക ദ​ർ​ശ​നം-​സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലും ഉ​ബൈ​ദ്​ ക​വി​ത​യി​ലും’​പു​സ്ത​കം

    ഡോ. ​മ​റി​യം അ​ൽ​ശി​നാ​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: അ​ഡ്വ. ബി.​എ​ഫ്.​ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ ര​ചി​ച്ച ‘മാ​ന​വി​ക ദ​ർ​ശ​നം-​സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലും ഉ​ബൈ​ദ്​ ക​വി​ത​യി​ലും’​ഷാ​ർ​ജ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര പു​സ്ത​കോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ്​ കോ​ള​ജ്​ മ​ല​യാ​ളം വി​ഭാ​ഗം ത​ല​വ​ൻ ഡോ. ​അ​സീ​സ്​ ത​രു​വ​ണ പു​സ്ത​കം പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ഇ​മാ​റാ​ത്തി ക​വ​യി​ത്രി ഡോ. ​മ​റി​യം അ​ൽ​ശി​നാ​സി പു​സ്ത​കം പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. വെ​സ്​​റ്റേ​ൺ ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഗ്രൂ​പ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ കെ.​പി. ബ​ഷീ​ർ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsPsychological
    News Summary - Psychological perspective
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X