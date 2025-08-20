Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightപ്രമുഖ വ്യവസായി സിലോൺ...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Aug 2025 10:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Aug 2025 10:24 PM IST

    പ്രമുഖ വ്യവസായി സിലോൺ മൊയ്‌ദീൻ കുഞ്ഞി നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ceylone moideen kunji obit
    cancel
    camera_alt

     മൊയ്‌ദീൻ കുഞ്ഞി സിലോൺ

    ദുബൈ: കാസർകോട് മാങ്ങാട് സ്വദേശിയും ഗൾഫിലെ പ്രമുഖ വ്യവസായ സംരംഭമായ മൂസാവി ഗ്രൂപ്പ്‌ ഓഫ് കമ്പനീസ് എം.ഡിയുമായ മൊയ്‌ദീൻ കുഞ്ഞി സിലോൺ (73) നിര്യാതനായി. കേരളത്തിലും പുറത്തുമായി നിരവധി പള്ളികളും മതസ്ഥാപനങ്ങളും നിർമിച്ചു നൽകിയ സിലോൺ മൊയ്‌ദീൻ കുഞ്ഞി ജീവ കാരുണ്യ മേഖലയിലും സജീവമായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ പരേതയായ ഐഷത്ത് നസീം. മക്കൾ ആരിഫ്​ അഹമ്മദ്​, സൗദ്​ ഷബീർ, ഫഹദ്​ ഫിറോസ്​, റെസ റാഷിദ്​, ജുഹൈന അഹമ്മദ്​, ആമിർ അഹമ്മദ്​. മൃതദേഹം സോനപൂർ മസ്ജിദിൽ ഖബറടക്കും.


    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Death NewsUAE NewsGulf Newsindustrialist
    News Summary - Prominent industrialist Ceylon Moideen Kunji passes away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X