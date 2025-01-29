Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightപ്രീ​മി​യ​ർ ലീ​ഗ്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 9:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 9:52 AM IST

    പ്രീ​മി​യ​ർ ലീ​ഗ് സീ​സ​ൺ 4 ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച

    text_fields
    bookmark_border

    അ​ജ്മാ​ൻ: അ​ജ്മാ​നി​ലെ മൂ​ന്ന് പ്ര​മു​ഖ ക്ല​ബു​ക​ളാ​യ ഫി​ഫ അ​ജ്മാ​ൻ, ഉ​സ്താ​ദ് എ​ഫ്.​സി, അ​ജ്മാ​ൻ സ്ട്രൈ​ക്കേ​ഴ്സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്രീ​മി​യ​ർ ലീ​ഗ് നാ​ലാം സീ​സ​ൺ മ​ത്സ​രം ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ട്​ ഞാ​യാ​റാ​ഴ്ച അ​ജ്മാ​ൻ ക​ണ്ടെ​യ്ന​ർ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്​ നാ​ല്​ മു​ത​ൽ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക സ​മി​തി​യം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ജി​ഫി ഷം​സ്, എം. ​മു​നീ​ർ, സാ​ദി​ഖ് പു​തു​ക്കോ​ടി, റ​മീ​സ്, നൗ​ഫ​ൽ, ഷാ​നി​ദ് മ​ങ്ങാ​ട​ൻ, സു​ബൈ​ർ, സ​ൽ​മാ​നു​ൽ ഫാ​രി​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:premier leagueUAE News
    News Summary - Premier League Season 4 Sunday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X