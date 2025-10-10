Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 10:59 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Oct 2025 10:59 PM IST

    അജ്​മാനിൽ മലയാളിയായ ഗർഭിണി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ്​ മരിച്ചു

    Azeeba
     അസീബ

    Listen to this Article

    അജ്​മാൻ: ഒമ്പത് മാസം ഗർഭിണിയായ മലയാളി യുവതി അജ്മാനിൽ അമിതരക്ത സമ്മർദ്ദത്തെ തുടർന്ന് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു.

    പട്ടാമ്പി വല്ലപ്പുഴ ഇബ്രാഹിമിന്‍റെ മകൾ അസീബയാണ് മരിച്ചത്. 35 വയസായിരുന്നു. അജ്മാൻ എമിറേറ്റ്സ് സിറ്റിയിൽ താമസിക്കുന്ന പുളിക്കൽ അബ്ദുസലാമിന്‍റെ ഭാര്യയാണ്. താമസ സ്ഥലത്ത് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ അസീബയെ ആശുപത്രിയിലെത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മാതാവിനെയും കുഞ്ഞിനേയും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. മൃതദേഹം ശനിയാഴ്ച ദുബൈ സോനപൂർ ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ ഖബറടക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ പറഞ്ഞു. മകൾ: മെഹ്റ.

    TAGS:ajmanUAEVallapuzhaObituary
