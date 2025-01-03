Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    3 Jan 2025 6:32 AM IST
    3 Jan 2025 6:32 AM IST

    യു.​എ.​ഇ കു​ന്നു​മ്മ​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ പ്ര​വാ​സി സം​ഗ​മം

    യു.​എ.​ഇ കു​ന്നു​മ്മ​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ പ്ര​വാ​സി സം​ഗ​മം
    യു.​എ.​ഇ കു​ന്നു​മ്മ​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ പ്ര​വാ​സി സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ

    ദു​ബൈ: കു​ന്നു​മ്മ​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ യു.​എ.​ഇ പ്ര​വി​ശ്യ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി​യും കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മ​വും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ മു​ൻ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നും ഫു​ട്ബാ​ള​റു​മാ​യ അ​ൻ​വ​ർ ടൈ​റ്റാ​നി​യം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    യു. ​ഫ​സ​ലു​ല്ല, ഷം​സു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ പൂ​വ​ൻ​തൊ​ടി, പി. ​ക​ബീ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. വി​വി​ധ മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ​ക്ക് യു​വ ക​ലാ​പ്ര​തി​ഭ ജ​സ്ഫ​ർ കോ​ട്ട​ക്കു​ന്ന് സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ൽ​കി. ടി. ​ന​ജ്മു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

