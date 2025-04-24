Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    date_range 24 April 2025 9:38 AM IST
    റാ​സ​ൽ​ഖൈ​മ​യി​ൽ മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം

    റാ​സ​ൽ​ഖൈ​മ​യി​ൽ മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം
    റാ​സ​ൽ​ഖൈ​മ: ആ​ഗോ​ള ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്ക സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ പ​ര​മാ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ശു​ദ്ധ ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​സ് മാ​ർ​പാ​പ്പ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് റാ​ക് അ​ൽ​ന​ഖീ​ൽ സെ​ന്‍റ്​ അ​ന്തോ​ണി പാ​ദു​വ ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്ക പ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    സോ​ൺ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ ഫാ​ദ​ർ സി​റി​ൽ വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ് വ​ട​ക്ക​ട​ത് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും. ഫാ. ​ജോ​യ് മേ​ന​ചേ​രി​ൽ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കും.

    TAGS:Pope FrancisUAE Newscommemoration
    News Summary - Pope commemoration in Ras Al Khaimah
