പൊന്നാനി സ്വാദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 17 May 2025 4:17 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 May 2025 4:18 PM IST
പൊന്നാനി സ്വാദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Ponnani Swadeshi passes away in Sharjah
ഷാർജ: പൊന്നാനി പുത്തൻകുളം സ്വാദേശി ചെറിയ മാളിയേക്കൽ അബ്ദുൽ ജലീൽ (41) ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: സുലൈഖ. മക്കൾ: സയാൻ, സൈബ, സൈഫ, സമാൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: റാസിഖ്, നസീറ.
