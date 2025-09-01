Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    1 Sept 2025 6:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    1 Sept 2025 6:51 AM IST

    പൊ​ന്നാ​നി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    rafi obit
     റാ​ഫി

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: പൊ​ന്നാ​നി മാ​റ​ഞ്ചേ​രി നീ​റ്റി​ക്ക​ൽ പ​ള്ളി​ക്ക് തെ​ക്കു​ഭാ​ഗം താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ക്ക​ൻ തെ​ങ്ങി​ൽ റാ​ഫി( വ​യ​സ്സ്-53) അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. പി​താ​വ്: പ​രേ​ത​നാ​യ കു​മ്പ​ത് വ​ള​പ്പി​ൽ അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ. മാ​താ​വ്: പ​രേ​ത​യാ​യ ഉ​മ്മു ച​ക്ക​ൻ തെ​ങ്ങി​ൽ.

    സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ: ബ​ഷീ​ർ, അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്, ഷെ​രീ​ഫ. ഭാ​ര്യ: ഷെ​റീ​ന. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ദാ​രി, മി​ഷാ​രി. അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ലീ​ഗ​ൽ വി​ങ്ങി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കും.

    X