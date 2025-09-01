Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
1 Sept 2025 6:51 AM IST
1 Sept 2025 6:51 AM IST
പൊന്നാനി സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Ponnani native dies in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: പൊന്നാനി മാറഞ്ചേരി നീറ്റിക്കൽ പള്ളിക്ക് തെക്കുഭാഗം താമസിക്കുന്ന ചക്കൻ തെങ്ങിൽ റാഫി( വയസ്സ്-53) അബൂദബിയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ കുമ്പത് വളപ്പിൽ അബൂബക്കർ. മാതാവ്: പരേതയായ ഉമ്മു ചക്കൻ തെങ്ങിൽ.
സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ബഷീർ, അഷ്റഫ്, ഷെരീഫ. ഭാര്യ: ഷെറീന. മക്കൾ: ദാരി, മിഷാരി. അബൂദബി കെ.എം.സി.സി ലീഗൽ വിങ്ങിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.
