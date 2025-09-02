പൊന്നാനി സ്വദേശി അൽഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
News Summary - Ponnani Native died in Al Ain
അൽഐൻ: മലപ്പുറം പൊന്നാനി സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ് അൽഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
മറക്കടവ് കതിരന്റകത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ നൗഷാദ് (34) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. പിതാവ്: കതിരന്റകത്ത് മുഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി. മാതാവ്: സുബൈദ. ഭാര്യ: സുൽഫത്ത്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.
