Madhyamam
    Posted On
    2 Sept 2025 8:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    2 Sept 2025 8:22 PM IST

    പൊന്നാനി സ്വദേശി അൽഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    Gulf Obit
    നൗഷാദ്

    അൽഐൻ: മലപ്പുറം പൊന്നാനി സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവ്​ അൽഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.

    മറക്കടവ്​ കതിരന്‍റകത്ത്​ വീട്ടിൽ നൗഷാദ്​ (34) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​. പിതാവ്​: കതിരന്‍റകത്ത്​ മുഹമ്മദ്​ കുട്ടി. മാതാവ്​: സുബൈദ. ഭാര്യ: സുൽഫത്ത്​. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്​.

    X