Posted Ondate_range 28 Jun 2025 7:30 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Jun 2025 7:30 AM IST
ലഹരിക്കെതിരെ സയാസിയുടെ വാക്കും വരയും ഇന്ന്text_fields
News Summary - Politicians' words and actions against alcohol today
ദുബൈ: ലഹരിക്കെതിരെ പോരാടാൻ സയാസി ഫോക്ലോർ അക്കാദമി. ലോക ലഹരിദിനാചരണത്തോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ജൂൺ 28 ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് നാലു മുതൽ വാക്കും വരയും എന്ന പേരിൽ ദുബൈ മംസാറിലെ സയാസി ഫോക്ലോർ അക്കാദമിയിൽ കുട്ടികൾക്കും മുതിർന്നവർക്കുമായി ചിത്രരചന, സാഹിത്യ രചന, കലാമത്സരങ്ങൾ കൂടാതെ ലഹരിക്കെതിരെ മനുഷ്യ ചങ്ങലയും സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് സയാസി ഡയറക്ടർ യാസിർ ഹമീദ് അറിയിച്ചു. ബന്ധപ്പെടേണ്ട നമ്പർ: 0585847007.
