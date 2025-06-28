Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 7:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 7:30 AM IST

    ല​ഹ​രി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ സ​യാ​സി​യു​ടെ വാ​ക്കും വ​ര​യും ഇന്ന്

    ല​ഹ​രി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ സ​യാ​സി​യു​ടെ വാ​ക്കും വ​ര​യും ഇന്ന്
    ദു​ബൈ: ല​ഹ​രി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ പോ​രാ​ടാ​ൻ സ​യാ​സി ഫോ​ക്‌​ലോ​ർ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി. ലോ​ക ല​ഹ​രി​ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ജൂ​ൺ 28 ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലു മു​ത​ൽ വാ​ക്കും വ​ര​യും എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ ദു​ബൈ മം​സാ​റി​ലെ സ​യാ​സി ഫോ​ക്‌​ലോ​ർ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യി​ൽ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കു​മാ​യി ചി​ത്ര​ര​ച​ന, സാ​ഹി​ത്യ ര​ച​ന, ക​ലാ​മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ടാ​തെ ല​ഹ​രി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ മ​നു​ഷ്യ ച​ങ്ങ​ല​യും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സ​യാ​സി ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ യാ​സി​ർ ഹ​മീ​ദ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടേ​ണ്ട ന​മ്പ​ർ: 0585847007.

    TAGS:UAE NewsNo drugsdrawningDrugs free
    News Summary - Politicians' words and actions against alcohol today
