    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Nov 2025 7:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Nov 2025 7:52 AM IST

    ‘കു​ര​യു​ടെ ത​ത്ത്വ​ശാ​സ്ത്രം’

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: കെ.​കെ. ശ്രീ ​പി​ലി​ക്കോ​ടി​ന്‍റെ പു​തി​യ പു​സ്ത​കം ‘കു​ര​യു​ടെ ത​ത്ത്വ​ശാ​സ്ത്രം’ ഷാ​ർ​ജ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര പു​സ്ത​കോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​നും പ്രാ​സം​ഗി​ക​നു​മാ​യ എ.​വി. അ​നി​ൽ​കു​മാ​ർ ഡോ. ​സൗ​മ്യ സ​രി​ന് ന​ൽ​കി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    ജാ​സ്മി​ൻ സ​മീ​ർ, ഗീ​ത മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ, ദൃ​ശ്യ ഷൈ​ൻ, പ്ര​വീ​ൺ പാ​ല​ക്ക​ൽ, അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല മ​ങ്ങാ​ട്ട് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ലി​പി അ​ക്ബ​ർ ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ൻ സ​ജീ​ദ് ഖാ​ൻ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു.

