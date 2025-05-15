Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 15 May 2025 6:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 May 2025 6:40 AM IST

    പെ​രു​മ്പി​ലാ​വ് പ​ള്ളി​ക്കു​ളം മ​ഹ​ല്ല് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ യോ​ഗം

    perumpilav mahal committee meeting
    പെ​രു​മ്പി​ലാ​വ് പ​ള്ളി​ക്കു​ളം മ​ഹ​ല്ല് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ

    ദു​ബൈ: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ പെ​രു​മ്പി​ലാ​വ് പ​ള്ളി​ക്കു​ളം മ​ഹ​ല്ല് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക യോ​ഗം ദേ​ര​യി​ലെ മാ​ലി​ക് ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ, അ​ബ്ബാ​സ്, സു​ബൈ​ർ, ഫാ​യി​സ്, സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ്, ഉ​മ്മ​ർ, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ഹ​കീം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. പു​തി​യ ഭ​ര​ണ സ​മി​തി​യെ​യും യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ ആ​ണ്​ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സു​ബൈ​ർ.

