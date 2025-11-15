Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 15 Nov 2025 8:49 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 15 Nov 2025 8:49 AM IST
പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണ സ്വദേശി അൽഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Perinthalmanna native died in al ain
Listen to this Article
അൽഐൻ: പെരിന്തൽമണ്ണ അങ്ങാടിപ്പുറം എറാന്തോട് സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് ശരീഫ് കുന്നനാത് (62) അൽ ഐനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ന്യൂമോണിയ ബാധയെ തുടർന്ന് അൽ ഐൻ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ ചികിത്സയിൽ ആയിരുന്നു. അൽ ഫോഹയിൽ അറബി വീട്ടിൽ തബ്ബാക്ക് ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: സീനത്ത് നുസ്രത്ത്. ഇബ്രാഹിം, ഇർഷാദ്, ഹന്നത്ത് എന്നിവർ മക്കളാണ്. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷം മയ്യിത്ത് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story