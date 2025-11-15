Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Nov 2025 8:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Nov 2025 8:49 AM IST

    പെ​രി​ന്ത​ൽ​മ​ണ്ണ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ൽ​ഐ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    പെ​രി​ന്ത​ൽ​മ​ണ്ണ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ൽ​ഐ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
     മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ശ​രീ​ഫ്

    അ​ൽ​ഐ​ൻ: പെ​രി​ന്ത​ൽ​മ​ണ്ണ അ​ങ്ങാ​ടി​പ്പു​റം എ​റാ​ന്തോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ശ​രീ​ഫ് കു​ന്ന​നാ​ത് (62) അ​ൽ ഐ​നി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ന്യൂ​മോ​ണി​യ ബാ​ധ​യെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് അ​ൽ ഐ​ൻ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ൽ ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ൽ ഫോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ അ​റ​ബി വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ത​ബ്ബാ​ക്ക് ആ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്തു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭാ​ര്യ: സീ​ന​ത്ത് നു​സ്ര​ത്ത്. ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം, ഇ​ർ​ഷാ​ദ്, ഹ​ന്ന​ത്ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ മ​ക്ക​ളാ​ണ്. ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ശേ​ഷം മ​യ്യി​ത്ത് നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കും.

    TAGS:Death NewsAl AinPerinthalmanna Nativegulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Perinthalmanna native died in al ain
