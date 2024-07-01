Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 1 July 2024 4:54 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 1 July 2024 4:54 AM GMT
പെൻഷൻ വിതരണം പൂർത്തിയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Pension distribution is complete
ഈ വർഷം 17,66 പുതിയ ഗുണഭോക്താക്കൾ കൂടി വർധിച്ചാണ് ആകെ അംഗങ്ങളുടെ എണ്ണം 48,335 ആയത്.
അബൂദബി: രാജ്യത്ത് ഈ വർഷം പെൻഷൻ വകയിൽ വിതരണം ചെയ്തത് 78.2 കോടി ദിർഹം. 48,335 ഗുണഭോക്താക്കളിലേക്ക് പെൻഷൻ തുക എത്തിക്കാനായതായി ജനറൽ പെൻഷൻ ആൻഡ് സോഷ്യൽ സെക്യൂരിറ്റി അതോറിറ്റി (ജി.പി.എസ്.എസ്.എ) അറിയിച്ചു. കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം പെൻഷൻ ഗുണഭോക്താക്കളുടെ എണ്ണം 46,569 ആയിരുന്നു.
