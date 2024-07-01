Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    1 July 2024 4:54 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 July 2024 4:54 AM GMT

    പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ത​ര​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി

    പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ത​ര​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി
    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത്​ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ വ​ക​യി​ൽ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്​ 78.2 കോ​ടി ദി​ർ​ഹം. 48,335 ഗു​ണ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക്​​ പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ തു​ക എ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​നാ​യ​താ​യി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ സെ​ക്യൂ​രി​റ്റി അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (ജി.​പി.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എ) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ഗു​ണ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം 46,569 ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം 17,66 പു​തി​യ ഗു​ണ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ൾ കൂ​ടി വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചാ​ണ്​ ആ​കെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം 48,335 ആ​യ​ത്.

    Pension distribution
    News Summary - Pension distribution is complete
