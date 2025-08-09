Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightപയ്യന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Aug 2025 7:18 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Aug 2025 7:18 PM IST

    പയ്യന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ മകന്റെ വസതിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പയ്യന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ മകന്റെ വസതിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കെ.പി. മുഹമ്മദ് സാലി


    അബൂദബി: പയ്യന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ദീർഘകാലം പയ്യന്നൂർ കോളേജ് പ്രൊഫസറും പയ്യന്നൂർ ഐ.എസ്‌.ഡി സ്കൂൾ സ്ഥാപക നേതാവുമായ പെരുമ്പയിലെ കെ.പി. മുഹമ്മദ് സാലി (79) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യ: പി.എം റാഹത്ത് (റിട്ട. അധ്യപിക). മക്കൾ: മൻസൂർ, മുനവ്വർ(ഇരുവരും അബൂദബി). മരുമക്കൾ: നിഷാന, ഷെറീർ.



    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Abu DhabiDeath NewsUAE Newskannur native
    News Summary - Payyannur native passed away at his son's residence in Abu Dhabi
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X