പയ്യന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ മകന്റെ വസതിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Posted Ondate_range 9 Aug 2025 7:18 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Aug 2025 7:18 PM IST
പയ്യന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ മകന്റെ വസതിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Payyannur native passed away at his son's residence in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: പയ്യന്നൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ദീർഘകാലം പയ്യന്നൂർ കോളേജ് പ്രൊഫസറും പയ്യന്നൂർ ഐ.എസ്.ഡി സ്കൂൾ സ്ഥാപക നേതാവുമായ പെരുമ്പയിലെ കെ.പി. മുഹമ്മദ് സാലി (79) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യ: പി.എം റാഹത്ത് (റിട്ട. അധ്യപിക). മക്കൾ: മൻസൂർ, മുനവ്വർ(ഇരുവരും അബൂദബി). മരുമക്കൾ: നിഷാന, ഷെറീർ.
