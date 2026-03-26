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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഅബൂദബി ബ്ലഡ്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 26 March 2026 10:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 March 2026 10:15 AM IST

    അബൂദബി ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കിലേക്ക് രക്തംനല്‍കി പയസ്വിനി

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    അബൂദബി ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കിലേക്ക് രക്തംനല്‍കി പയസ്വിനി
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    അബൂദബി ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് മുസഫ സഫീര്‍ മാളിനു സമീപം നടത്തിയ ക്യാമ്പില്‍ പയസ്വിനി പ്രവര്‍ത്തകര്‍ രക്തം നല്‍കുന്നു

    അബൂദബി: സേഹ അബൂദബി ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് മുസഫ സഫീര്‍ മാളിന്​ സമീപം നടത്തിയ ക്യാമ്പില്‍ കാസർഗോഡ് പ്രവാസി കുടുംബ കൂട്ടായ്മയായ പയസ്വിനിയുടെ 60ല്‍ അധികം അംഗങ്ങള്‍ രക്തം നല്‍കി. പയസ്വിനി രക്ഷാധികാരികളായ സുരേഷ്‌കുമാര്‍ ടി.വി, ജയകുമാര്‍ പെരിയ, പയസ്വിനി പ്രസിഡന്റ് വാരിജാക്ഷന്‍ ഒളിയത്തടുക്കം, സെക്രട്ടറി ആനന്ദ് പെരിയ, ട്രഷറര്‍ ഹരിപ്രസാദ് മുല്ലച്ചേരി, വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് രമേശ് ദേവരാഗം, ജോ. സെക്രട്ടറിമാരായ ജിഷ പ്രസാദ്, സുജിത് പരപ്പ, കോര്‍ഡിനേറ്റര്‍സ് സുദീപ് കണ്ണന്‍, സുജിത് വെള്ളിക്കോത്ത് മറ്റ് ഭാരവാഹികളും നേതൃത്വം നല്‍കി.

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