Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Oct 2025 5:39 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Oct 2025 5:39 PM IST

    പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    തോമസ് ജോൺ

    Listen to this Article

    ഷാർജ: പത്തനംതിട്ട ഇലന്തൂർ പാലനിൽക്കുന്നതിൽ തോമസ് ജോൺ (57) നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: പത്തനംതിട്ട ചീക്കനാൽ ഗ്രേസ് കോട്ടേജിൽ ബസി തോമസ്. മക്കൾ: ഗർസിം തോമസ് (ഷാർജ), തീർസ തോമസ് (വിദ്യാർഥി, പുണെ). സംസ്കാരം പിന്നീട് ഷാർജ ഐ.പി.സി ചർച്ചിന്‍റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ഷാർജയിൽ നടക്കും.


    TAGS:UAE Newspathanamthitta nativepasses awaySharjah
    News Summary - Pathanamthitta native passes away in Sharjah
