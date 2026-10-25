ഷട്ടിൽ കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ദുബൈയിൽ മലയാളി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

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ഷട്ടിൽ കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ദുബൈയിൽ മലയാളി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Dubai Expat Dies Playing Shuttle
ദുബൈ: ദുബൈയിൽ ഷട്ടിൽ കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. ഇലവുംതിട്ട തറവാട്ടിൽ രഞ്ജിത് വിജയനാണ് മരിച്ചത്. 52 വയസായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം നാളെ നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും. 26 വർഷമായി ദുബൈയിലെ ഡട്കോ ടെനന്റ് കമ്പനിയിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: രശ്മി. മകൻ: ഋഥ്വിക്
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