Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Posted On
    date_range
    Updated On
    date_range

    ഷട്ടിൽ കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ദുബൈയിൽ മലയാളി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഷട്ടിൽ കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ദുബൈയിൽ മലയാളി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു
    cancel
    ദുബൈ: ദുബൈയിൽ ഷട്ടിൽ കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ പത്തനംതിട്ട സ്വദേശി കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ് മരിച്ചു. ഇലവുംതിട്ട തറവാട്ടിൽ രഞ്ജിത് വിജയനാണ് മരിച്ചത്. 52 വയസായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം നാളെ നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും. 26 വർഷമായി ദുബൈയിലെ ഡട്കോ ടെനന്റ് കമ്പനിയിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: രശ്മി. മകൻ: ഋഥ്വിക്
    Show Full Article
    25% Off
    E-Paper First Page
    Today
    Today's Edition is out

    Want the complete newspaper?

    Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
    Click here for the full edition →
    Use code SAVE25
    News Summary - Dubai Expat Dies Playing Shuttle
    Next Story
    X