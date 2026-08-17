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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightപാസ്പോർട്ട് അപേക്ഷ:...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Aug 2026 8:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Aug 2026 8:02 AM IST

    പാസ്പോർട്ട് അപേക്ഷ: കാലതാമസം പരിഹരിച്ചെന്ന് കോൺസുൽ ജനറൽ

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    പാസ്പോർട്ട് അപേക്ഷ: കാലതാമസം പരിഹരിച്ചെന്ന് കോൺസുൽ ജനറൽ
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    ദുബൈ: യു.എ.ഇയിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ പാസ്പോർട്ട് അപേക്ഷകളിലെ കാലതാമസം ഏതാണ്ട് പൂർണമായും പരിഹരിച്ചുവെന്ന് ദുബൈയിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ കോൺസുൽ ജനറൽ ഡോ. ഇ. വിഷ്ണുവർധൻ റെഡ്ഡി. അപ്പോയിന്‍റ്​മെന്‍റ്​ ലഭിക്കുന്നതിലെ പ്രശ്നങ്ങളും ഉടൻ പരിഹരിക്കുമെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു. കോൺസുലേറ്റിൽ നടന്ന സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനാഘോഷത്തിൽ മാധ്യമങ്ങളോട് സംസാരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹം.

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    TAGS:UAE Newspassport applicationUAE consulateGulf Update
    News Summary - Passport application: Consul General says delays have been resolved
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