    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 1:08 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Oct 2024 1:08 AM GMT

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു

    അ​ക്കാ​ഫ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത സ്കോ​ട്ട അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: അ​ക്കാ​ഫ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ സ​ർ സ​യ്യി​ദ് കോ​ള​ജ് ത​ളി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ് അ​ലു​മ്​​നി (സ്കോ​ട്ട) അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​യി. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ജ​ദാ​ഫി​ലെ ദു​ബൈ ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത്‌ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി കോം​പ്ല​ക്സി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ സ്കോ​ട്ട​യു​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്​ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത്​ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ച​ത്​. സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തോ​ടു​ള്ള പ്ര​തി​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത നി​റ​വേ​റ്റാ​ൻ സ്കോ​ട്ട എ​പ്പോ​ഴും സ​ജ്ജ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് വി​ളി​ച്ചോ​തു​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലെ സ്കോ​ട്ട​യു​ടെ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്തം.

    TAGS:UAE NewsBlood Donation Camp
