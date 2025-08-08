അബൂദബിയിൽ റോഡ് ഭാഗികമായി അടച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 8 Aug 2025 6:31 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Aug 2025 6:31 AM IST
അബൂദബിയിൽ റോഡ് ഭാഗികമായി അടച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Partial road closure announced at Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan and Al Falah intersection in Abu Dhabi
അബൂദബി: അബൂദബിയില് ശൈഖ് സായിദ് ബിന് സുല്ത്താന് റോഡിനും അല്ഫലാഹ് റോഡിനും ഇടയിലുള്ള കവലയില് റോഡ് ഭാഗികമായി അടച്ചതായി അബൂദബി മൊബിലിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.റോഡ് നവീകരണത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ആഗസ്റ്റ് ഏഴു മുതല് 11 വരെയാണ് ട്രാഫിക് നിയന്ത്രണം. ട്രാഫിക് സിഗ്നലുകളും വഴിമാറി സഞ്ചരി ക്കാനുമുള്ള നിര്ദേശങ്ങളും ഡ്രൈവര്മാര് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കണമെന്നും കാലതാമസം ഒഴിവാക്കാന് ബദൽ റോഡുകള് തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കണമെന്നും അബൂദബി മൊബിലിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.
