Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Aug 2025 6:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Aug 2025 6:31 AM IST

    അബൂദബിയിൽ റോഡ് ഭാഗികമായി അടച്ചു

    അബൂദബിയിൽ റോഡ് ഭാഗികമായി അടച്ചു
    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ല്‍ ശൈ​ഖ് സാ​യി​ദ് ബി​ന്‍ സു​ല്‍ത്താ​ന്‍ റോ​ഡി​നും അ​ല്‍ഫ​ലാ​ഹ് റോ​ഡി​നും ഇ​ട​യി​ലു​ള്ള ക​വ​ല​യി​ല്‍ റോ​ഡ് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി മൊ​ബി​ലി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.റോ​ഡ് ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് ഏ​ഴു മു​ത​ല്‍ 11 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക്​ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം. ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് സി​ഗ്ന​ലു​ക​ളും വ​ഴി​മാ​റി സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ ക്കാ​നു​മു​ള്ള നി​ര്‍ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഡ്രൈ​വ​ര്‍മാ​ര്‍ ശ്ര​ദ്ധി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും കാ​ല​താ​മ​സം ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ബ​ദ​ൽ റോ​ഡു​ക​ള്‍ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി മൊ​ബി​ലി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Abu DhabiUAE NewsGulf NewsClosedroad
    News Summary - Partial road closure announced at Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan and Al Falah intersection in Abu Dhabi
