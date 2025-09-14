Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Sept 2025 12:49 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 Sept 2025 12:49 PM IST
പാസൺസ് ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ഫുജൈറയിൽ പുതിയ ഔട്ട്ലെറ്റ് തുറന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - Parsons Group opens new outlet in Fujairah
ഫുജൈറ: പാസൺസ് ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ഫുജൈറയിൽ പുതിയ ഔട്ട്ലെറ്റ് തുറന്നു. കമ്പനിയുടെ 72ാമത്തെ ഔട്ട്ലെറ്റ് ആണിത്.
ഫുജൈറ ഭരണകുടുംബാംഗം ശൈഖ് ഖലീഫ ബിൻ അബ്ദുല്ല ബിൻ സുരൂർ അൽ ശര്കിയും കർണാടക നിയമസഭ ചീഫ് വിപ് സലീം അഹമ്മദും ചേർന്ന് ഉദ്ഘാടനം നിർവഹിച്ചു.
ചടങ്ങിൽ പാസൺസ് ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ചെയർമാൻ നാസർ പോക്കറാട്ടിൽ, എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് ഡയറക്ടർമാരായ മഹറൂഫ് പോക്കറാട്ടിൽ, നാഷിത്ത് നാസർ തുടങ്ങിയവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
