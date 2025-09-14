Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightപാസൺസ് ഗ്രൂപ്പ്...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Sept 2025 12:49 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Sept 2025 12:49 PM IST

    പാസൺസ് ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ഫുജൈറയിൽ പുതിയ ഔട്ട്‌ലെറ്റ് തുറന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പാസൺസ് ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ഫുജൈറയിൽ പുതിയ ഔട്ട്‌ലെറ്റ് തുറന്നു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഫുജൈറയിൽ പാസൺസ് ഗ്രൂപ്പിന്‍റെ പുതിയ ഔട്ട്ലെറ്റ് ഫുജൈറ ഭരണകുടുംബാംഗം ശൈഖ് ഖലീഫ ബിൻ അബ്ദുല്ല ബിൻ സുരൂർ അൽ ശര്കിയും കർണാടക നിയമസഭ ചീഫ് വിപ് സലീം അഹമ്മദും ചേർന്ന് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യുന്നു. പാസൺസ് ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ചെയർമാൻ നാസർ പോക്കറാട്ടിൽ, എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് ഡയറക്ടർമാരായ മഹറൂഫ് പോക്കറാട്ടിൽ, നാഷിത്ത് നാസർ എന്നിവർ സമീപം

    ഫുജൈറ: പാസൺസ് ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ഫുജൈറയിൽ പുതിയ ഔട്ട്‌ലെറ്റ് തുറന്നു. കമ്പനിയുടെ 72ാമത്തെ ഔട്ട്‌ലെറ്റ് ആണിത്.

    ഫുജൈറ ഭരണകുടുംബാംഗം ശൈഖ് ഖലീഫ ബിൻ അബ്ദുല്ല ബിൻ സുരൂർ അൽ ശര്കിയും കർണാടക നിയമസഭ ചീഫ് വിപ് സലീം അഹമ്മദും ചേർന്ന് ഉദ്ഘാടനം നിർവഹിച്ചു.

    ചടങ്ങിൽ പാസൺസ് ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ചെയർമാൻ നാസർ പോക്കറാട്ടിൽ, എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് ഡയറക്ടർമാരായ മഹറൂഫ് പോക്കറാട്ടിൽ, നാഷിത്ത് നാസർ തുടങ്ങിയവർ പങ്കെടുത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE NewsGulf News
    News Summary - Parsons Group opens new outlet in Fujairah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X