Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 1:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 1:15 AM GMT

    പാ​രി​ഷ് മി​ഷ​ന്‍ ക​ണ്‍വെ​ന്‍ഷ​നും ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ​വും

    Parish Mission Convention,
    റാ​ക് സെ​ന്‍റ് മേ​രീ​സ് തോ​മ​സ് മാ​ര്‍ത്തോ​മ ഇ​ട​വക പാ​രി​ഷ്

    മി​ഷ​ന്‍ ക​ണ്‍വെ​ന്‍ഷ​നി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന്

    റാ​സ​ല്‍ഖൈ​മ: റാ​ക് സെ​ന്‍റ് മേ​രീ​സ് തോ​മ​സ് മാ​ര്‍ത്തോ​മ ഇ​ട​വക പാ​രി​ഷ് മി​ഷ​ന്‍ ക​ണ്‍വെ​ന്‍ഷ​നും പാ​രി​ഷ് മി​ഷ​ന്‍ ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ​വും ന​ട​ന്നു. ന​ഖീ​ല്‍ സെ​ന്‍റ് മേ​രീ​സ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ ഓ​ര്‍ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് പ​ള്ളി​യി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ ഫാ. ​മ​ഞ്ജു​നാ​ഥ് സു​ന്ദ​ര്‍ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം​ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഫാ. ​സി​റി​ല്‍ വ​ര്‍ഗീ​സ് മു​ഖ്യ​സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ല്‍കി. മോ​ന്‍സി ജേ​ക്ക​ബ്, റ​വ. ലി​നു ജോ​ര്‍ജ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ പ്രാ​ര്‍ഥ​ന​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി. എ​ബി ആ​നി​ക്കാ​ട്, ബി​ജു തോ​മ​സ്, ഷാ​ജി തോ​മ​സ്, വി​ജി എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

