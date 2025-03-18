Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 18 March 2025 8:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 March 2025 8:34 AM IST

    പാ​നാ​യി​ക്കു​ളം മ​ഹ​ല്ല് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം

    പാ​നാ​യി​ക്കു​ളം മ​ഹ​ല്ല് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം
    ദു​ബൈ​യി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന പാ​നാ​യി​ക്കു​ളം മ​ഹ​ല്ല് യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ര്‍ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ര്‍

    ദു​ബൈ: പാ​നാ​യി​ക്കു​ളം മ​ഹ​ല്ല് യു.​എ.​ഇ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ര്‍ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ര്‍ സം​ഗ​മം ദു​ബൈ കാ​ലി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഷെ​ഫ് റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്‍റി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്നു. സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​മു​ള്‍പ്പെ​ടെ 80ഓ​ളം പേ​ര്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​ന്‍സാ​ര്‍ ക​ക്കാ​ട്ട്, ഷെ​ലി​ല്‍ അ​യ്യാ​രി​ല്‍, അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ് മ​ണ​പ്പു​റം, ഹ​ബീ​ബ് ഫാ​സി​ല്‍, ഹാ​ഷിം ക​ക്കാ​ട്ട് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ര്‍ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ല്‍കി. കു​ടും​ബ - ഈ​ദ് സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ള്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:UAE News
    News Summary - Panaikulam Mahal Iftar gathering
