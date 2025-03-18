Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 March 2025 8:34 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 March 2025 8:34 AM IST
പാനായിക്കുളം മഹല്ല് ഇഫ്താര് സംഗമംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Panaikulam Mahal Iftar gathering
ദുബൈ: പാനായിക്കുളം മഹല്ല് യു.എ.ഇ ചാപ്റ്റര് ഇഫ്താര് സംഗമം ദുബൈ കാലിക്കറ്റ് ഷെഫ് റസ്റ്റാറന്റില് നടന്നു. സ്ത്രീകളും കുട്ടികളുമുള്പ്പെടെ 80ഓളം പേര് പങ്കെടുത്തു. അന്സാര് കക്കാട്ട്, ഷെലില് അയ്യാരില്, അഷ്റഫ് മണപ്പുറം, ഹബീബ് ഫാസില്, ഹാഷിം കക്കാട്ട് തുടങ്ങിയവര് നേതൃത്വം നല്കി. കുടുംബ - ഈദ് സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുമെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികള് അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story