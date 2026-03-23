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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightപാലക്കയം സ്വദേശി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 23 March 2026 6:52 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 March 2026 6:52 PM IST

    പാലക്കയം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

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    പാലക്കയം സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു
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    സിജോ

    ദുബൈ: പാലക്കാട്​ ജില്ലയിലെ പാലക്കയം കുണ്ടംപൊട്ടി മേലെ മുറിയിൽ ജോണിയുടെ മകൻ സിജോ(40)ദുബൈയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു. 12 വർഷമായി സിജോ ദുബൈയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു.

    മോട്ടോർസൈക്കിളിൽ പോകുമ്പോൾ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചതായാണ്​ വിവരം. ദുബൈയിൽ കപ്പലിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു സിജോ. ഭാര്യയും മകളുമൊത്ത് ദുബൈയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം. ഭാര്യ അഞ്ജു ദു​ബൈയിൽ സ്കൂൾ അധ്യാപികയാണ്. മകൾ: ജുവാന. മാതാവ്: സെലിൻ.



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