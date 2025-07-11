Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2025 9:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2025 9:32 PM IST

    പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയില്‍ മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍

    Biju Palakkad
    അബൂദബി: പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശിയായ യുവാവിനെ അബൂദബിയില്‍ മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തി. പാലക്കാട് ആലൂര്‍ കൂറ്റനാട് പാലക്കാപ്പറമ്പില്‍ ബിജു (31) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഓഫിസ് ബോയി ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്തുവെന്നാണ്​ പ്രാഥമിക വിവരം. പൊലീസ് മേല്‍നടപടി സ്വീകരിച്ചു. അവിവാഹിതനാണ്. പിതാവ് പരേതനായ വേലായുധന്‍. മാതാവ് അയ്യ.

    TAGS:Abu DhabiUAE NewsPalakkad nativeObituary
    News Summary - Palakkad native found dead in Abu Dhabi
