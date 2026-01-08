Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightപാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jan 2026 8:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jan 2026 8:43 PM IST

    പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി അജ്മാനില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി അജ്മാനില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മുഹമ്മദ് റിസ്​വാന്‍

    Listen to this Article

    റാസല്‍ഖൈമ: പാലക്കാട് കക്കാത്തിരി കണ്ണലത്ത് വളപ്പില്‍ ഹൈദറിന്‍റെ മകന്‍ മുഹമ്മദ് റിസ്​വാന്‍ (33) അജ്മാനില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി. അജ്മാന്‍ അല്‍ കന്‍ബൂലി ഇലക്ട്രിക്കല്‍ കോണ്‍ട്രാക്ടിങ് കമ്പനിയില്‍ ഇലക്ട്രിക്കല്‍ എൻജിനീയറായിരുന്നു.

    അജ്മാന്‍ ഖലീഫ ആശുപത്രിയിലായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. മൃതദേഹം റാസല്‍ഖൈമ ഫുലയ്യ ഖബര്‍സ്ഥാനില്‍ സംസ്കരിച്ചു. മാതാവ്: ഇനുല്‍ റസിയ.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:electrical sectorContracting companyAjman DeathPalakkad native death
    News Summary - Palakkad native dies in Ajman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X