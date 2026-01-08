പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി അജ്മാനില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 8 Jan 2026 8:43 PM IST
Updated On 8 Jan 2026 8:43 PM IST
പാലക്കാട് സ്വദേശി അജ്മാനില് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Palakkad native dies in Ajman
റാസല്ഖൈമ: പാലക്കാട് കക്കാത്തിരി കണ്ണലത്ത് വളപ്പില് ഹൈദറിന്റെ മകന് മുഹമ്മദ് റിസ്വാന് (33) അജ്മാനില് നിര്യാതനായി. അജ്മാന് അല് കന്ബൂലി ഇലക്ട്രിക്കല് കോണ്ട്രാക്ടിങ് കമ്പനിയില് ഇലക്ട്രിക്കല് എൻജിനീയറായിരുന്നു.
അജ്മാന് ഖലീഫ ആശുപത്രിയിലായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. മൃതദേഹം റാസല്ഖൈമ ഫുലയ്യ ഖബര്സ്ഥാനില് സംസ്കരിച്ചു. മാതാവ്: ഇനുല് റസിയ.
