Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jun 2025 8:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jun 2025 8:37 AM IST

    ‘ഒ​രു​മ അ​ഴീ​ക്കോ​ട്’ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു

    oruma azhikkode
    ഒ​രു​മ അ​ഴീ​ക്കോ​ട് വ്ലോ​ഗ​ർ സ​ജി​ന ശ്രീ​കാ​ന്തി​നെ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദു​ബൈ: ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ അ​ഴീ​ക്കോ​ട് പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഒ​രു​മ അ​ഴീ​ക്കോ​ട് വ്ലോ​ഗ​ർ സ​ജി​ന ശ്രീ​കാ​ന്തി​നെ ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.അ​ഴീ​ക്കോ​ടി​ന്‍റെ ത​ന​താ​യ ക​ലാ​രൂ​പ​ത്തെ​യും പൈ​തൃ​ക​ത്തെ​യും സ്വ​ന്തം യു​ട്യൂ​ബ് ചാ​ന​ലി​ലൂ​ടെ മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​ക​ർ​ന്നു ന​ൽ​കി​യ​തി​നു​ള്ള ആ​ദ​ര​മാ​യാ​ണ് ച​ട​ങ്ങ്​ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഒ​രു​മ കോ​ർ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യം​ഗം ല​സി​യ​ത്ത് കാ​യ​ക്ക​ൽ മെ​മ​ന്‍റോ ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യും, പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സു​ബീ​ർ പൊ​ന്നാ​ട അ​ണി​യി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സു​ബീ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും മ​ധു അ​ഴീ​ക്കോ​ട് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

