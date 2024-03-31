Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    31 March 2024 2:52 AM GMT
    Updated On
    31 March 2024 2:52 AM GMT

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ‘ദ ​അ​ന്തി​ക്കാ​ട്​​സ്​ യു.​എ.​ഇ’ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ വി​രു​ന്ന്

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ‘ദ ​അ​ന്തി​ക്കാ​ട്​​സ്​ യു.​എ.​ഇ’ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ വി​രു​ന്ന് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളും മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് സു​നി​ല​ൻ മേ​നോ​ത്ത്പ​റ​മ്പി​ൽ, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് സ​ത്യ​ജി​ത്, ജോ. ​സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സ​ജി​ത് ഷ​ൺ​മു​ഖ​ൻ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ഷൈ​ൻ കൂ​ന​ത്ത്, ദി​ബേ​ഷ്, റോ​ബി​ൻ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ഷ​റ​ഫ്, സാ​ഫി​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Iftar MeetRamadan 2024
    News Summary - Organized Iftar Meet
