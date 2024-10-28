Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightകെ.​എ​സ്.​സി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 4:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 4:05 AM GMT

    കെ.​എ​സ്.​സി സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക സ​ദ​സ്സ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    kerala social center
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കേ​ര​ള സോ​ഷ്യ​ല്‍ സെ​ന്‍റ​ര്‍ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വി​ഭാ​ഗം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച

    സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക സ​ദ​സ്സി​ല്‍ ഡോ. ​പി.​കെ. പോ​ക്ക​ര്‍ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: കേ​ര​ള സോ​ഷ്യ​ല്‍ സെ​ന്‍റ​ര്‍ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വി​ഭാ​ഗം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സാം​സ്‌​കാ​രി​ക സ​ദ​സ്സ് (ചു​റ്റു​വ​ട്ടം) കെ.​എ​സ്.​സി. മി​നി ഹാ​ളി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്നു. ‘ജ്ഞാ​നോ​ദ​യ​വും കേ​ര​ളീ​യ പൊ​തു​ബോ​ധ​വും’ എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഡോ. ​പി.​കെ. പോ​ക്ക​ര്‍ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    കെ.​എ​സ്.​സി. വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ ആ​ര്‍. ശ​ങ്ക​ര്‍ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വി​ഭാ​ഗം സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷെ​രീ​ഫ് മാ​ന്നാ​ര്‍ സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. വ​നി​താ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ണ്‍വീ​ന​ര്‍ ഗീ​ത, സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​സി​സ്റ്റ​ന്‍റ്​ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഹി​ഷാം സൈ​നു​ല്‍ ആ​ബി​ദീ​ന്‍ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UAE News
    News Summary - Organized by KSC Cultural Forum
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick