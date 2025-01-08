Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jan 2025 8:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jan 2025 8:15 AM IST

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ​ഖു​വൈ​ൻ ചാ​രി​റ്റി വി​ങ്​ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ​ഖു​വൈ​ൻ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ​ഖു​വൈ​ൻ ചാ​രി​റ്റി വി​ങ്ങും ഇ.​എ​ച്ച്.​എ​സും പു​തു​വ​ത്സ​ര ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ഇ​രു​നൂ​റോ​ളം പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ​ജ്ജാ​ദ് നാ​ട്ടി​ക ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്​ ഉ​ദ്​​ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ക​ത സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ സ​ജ്ജാ​ദ് നാ​ട്ടി​ക​യും സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി രാ​ജീ​വും സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഉ​മ്മു​ൽ​ഖു​വൈ​ൻ ചാ​രി​റ്റി വി​ങ്​ കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ ന​വാ​സ് ഹ​മീ​ദ് ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

