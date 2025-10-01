Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    വാ​ട്സ്ആ​പ്പി​ൽ അ​സ​ഭ്യം; യു​വ​തി 10,000 ദി​ര്‍ഹം ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​ക​ണം

    വാ​ട്സ്ആ​പ്പി​ൽ അ​സ​ഭ്യം; യു​വ​തി 10,000 ദി​ര്‍ഹം ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​ക​ണം
    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: വാ​ട്‌​സ്ആ​പ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ യു​വാ​വി​നെ അ​സ​ഭ്യം പ​റ​യു​ക​യും അ​വ​ഹേ​ളി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത യു​വ​തി​യോ​ട് 10,000 ദി​ര്‍ഹം ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ന​ല്‍കാ​ന്‍ അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി ഫാ​മി​ലി, സി​വി​ല്‍ ആ​ന്‍ഡ് അ​ഡ്മി​നി​സ്‌​ട്രേ​റ്റി​വ് കോ​ട​തി വി​ധി​ച്ചു.

    യു​വ​തി​യു​ടെ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്കെ​തി​രേ കോ​ട​തി​യെ സ​മീ​പി​ച്ച പ​രാ​തി​ക്കാ​ര​ന്‍ ത​നി​ക്കു നേ​രി​ട്ട ധാ​ര്‍മി​ക ബു​ദ്ധി​മു​ട്ടു​ക​ള്‍ക്കും മ​റ്റു​മാ​യി യു​വ​തി​യി​ല്‍ നി​ന്ന് 51,000 ദി​ര്‍ഹം ഈ​ടാ​ക്കി ന​ല്‍ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    ക്രി​മി​ന​ല്‍ കോ​ട​തി യു​വ​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ കേ​സി​ല്‍ ആ​യി​രം ദി​ര്‍ഹം പി​ഴ ചു​മ​ത്തി​യ കാ​ര്യ​വും പ​രാ​തി​ക്കാ​ര​ന്‍ ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി.

    TAGS:messageWhatsAppWomans
