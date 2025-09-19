Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Sept 2025 1:17 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Sept 2025 1:17 AM IST

    അബൂദബി ഇന്ത്യന്‍ എംബസിയില്‍ ഇന്ന് ഓപൺ ഹൗസ്‌

    അബൂദബി ഇന്ത്യന്‍ എംബസിയില്‍ ഇന്ന് ഓപൺ ഹൗസ്‌
    അബൂദബി: അബൂദബിയിലെ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ എംബസിയില്‍ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് രണ്ട്​ മുതല്‍ വൈകീട്ട് നാലുവരെ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ പ്രവാസികൾക്കായി ഓപണ്‍ ഹൗസ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും. തൊഴില്‍, കോണ്‍സുലാര്‍, വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം, ക്ഷേമം സംബന്ധമായ വിഷയങ്ങളില്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ പ്രവാസികൾക്ക്​ ഓപണ്‍ ഹൗസില്‍ സംശയങ്ങള്‍ ഉന്നയിക്കാവുന്നതോ ഉപദേശങ്ങള്‍ തേടാവുന്നതോ ആണ്.

    ഓപണ്‍ ഹൗസ് നടക്കുന്നതിനാല്‍ എംബസിയില്‍ പാസ്‌പോര്‍ട്ട് പുതുക്കല്‍, അറ്റസ്റ്റേഷന്‍ തുടങ്ങിയ കോണ്‍സുലാര്‍ സേവനങ്ങള്‍ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ലഭ്യമല്ലെന്ന് അധികൃതര്‍ അറിയിച്ചു. ഈ വര്‍ഷം മേയിലും ഇന്ത്യന്‍ എംബസി ഓപണ്‍ ഹൗസ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    TAGS:educationopen houseemploymentAbu DhabiUAE Newsindian embassy
    News Summary - Open House today at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi
