    date_range 13 Nov 2025 8:14 AM IST
    date_range 13 Nov 2025 8:16 AM IST

    ‘നൂ​റ് മു​പ്പ​ത് പെ​റ്റ മു​ത്തി’
    മേ​തി​ൽ രാ​ജേ​ശ്വ​രി​യു​ടെ നോ​വ​ൽ ‘നൂ​റ് മു​പ്പ​ത് പെ​റ്റ മു​ത്തി’​

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ രാ​ജ്യാ​ന്ത​ര പു​സ്ത​ക​മേ​ള​യി​ൽ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്ത​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ഷാ​ർ​ജ-​യു.​എ.​ഇ​യു​ടെ ആ​ദ്യ​കാ​ല സാ​ഹി​ത്യ, സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​യും എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​രി​യു​മാ​യ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മേ​തി​ൽ രാ​ജേ​ശ്വ​രി​യു​ടെ നോ​വ​ൽ ‘നൂ​റ് മു​പ്പ​ത് പെ​റ്റ മു​ത്തി’​ഷാ​ർ​ജ രാ​ജ്യാ​ന്ത​ര പു​സ്ത​ക​മേ​ള​യി​ൽ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    സം​രം​ഭ​ക​നാ​യ ഡോ. ​അ​ജ​യ​കു​മാ​ർ ഗ​വേ​ഷ​ക​യും എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​രി​യു​മാ​യ ഡോ. ​വി​നി ദേ​വ​യാ​നി​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കി​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. ബി​സി​ന​സ് ലീ​ഡ​ർ ഡോ. ​സ​ത്യാ മേ​നോ​ൻ, മേ​തി​ൽ ദേ​വി​ക, മേ​തി​ൽ രേ​ണു​ക, സാ​ദി​ഖ് കാ​വി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

