Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 7:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 7:45 AM GMT

    ഫുജൈറയിൽ മത്സ്യബന്ധന ബോട്ടിന് തീപിടിച്ച് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു

    Representative Image
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    ഫുജൈറ: ഫുജൈറയിലെ മർബ തുറമുഖത്ത് മത്സ്യബന്ധന ബോട്ടിന് തീപിടിച്ച് ഒരാൾ മരിച്ചു. ഫുജൈറ പൊലീസാണ് മരണ വിവരം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്.

    വ്യാഴാഴ്‌ച രാത്രി 9.48നാണ് തീപിടിത്തത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് പൊലീസിന് വിവരം ലഭിച്ചത്. അപകടത്തിൽ രണ്ട് പൗരന്മാർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റിരുന്നു. കൂടുതൽ ചികിത്സക്കായി അവരെ നാഷനൽ ആംബുലൻസിന്റെ സഹായത്തോടെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിയതായിരുന്നു. അവരിൽ ഒരാളാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    TAGS:FujairahFire Accident
    News Summary - One dead after fishing boat catches fire in Fujairah
