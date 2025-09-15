Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    15 Sept 2025 6:29 AM IST
    15 Sept 2025 6:29 AM IST

    ഓണാഘോഷം പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം

    ഓണാഘോഷം പോസ്റ്റർ പ്രകാശനം
    ദു​ബൈ: ക​ലാ​കാ​യി​ക സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഡെ​സേ​ർ​ട്ട് മ​ല്ലൂ​സ് ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഒ​ക്​​ടോ​ബ​ർ അ​ഞ്ചി​ന്. ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ഗാ​യ​ക​ൻ ഹാ​രി​സ് ഹ​സ​ൻ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.പ്ര​തീ​ഷ്, അ​നി​ൽ കീ​ഴി​ല്ലം, സാം ​കെ. വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്, സ​ജോ, സി​ജോ, ദേ​വ​സി, സ​ഹ​ൽ, എ​ബി​ൻ തോ​മ​സ്, ന​ജ്മു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

