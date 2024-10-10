Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Oct 2024 2:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Oct 2024 2:53 AM GMT

    ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    onam 2024
    ശൂ​ര​നാ​ട് തെ​ക്ക്​ യു.​എ.​ഇ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഓ​​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    ഷാ​ർ​ജ: ശൂ​ര​നാ​ട് തെ​ക്ക്​ യു.​എ.​ഇ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഷാ​ർ​ജ​യി​ൽ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. വി​വി​ധ എ​മി​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നെ​ത്തി​യ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ക​ലാ​കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ, വ​ടം​വ​ലി, ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ എ​ന്നി​വ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ന്നു. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യോ​ട് അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ ലി​ജു ലെ​വ​ൻ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ടീം ​അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച മ്യൂ​സി​ക്ക​ൽ ഷോ​യും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി. മ​ഹേ​ഷ്, മാ​ത്യു, അ​ജി, ദീ​പേ​ഷ്, സു​ധീ​വ്‌, രാ​ജേ​ഷ്, സ​ജീ​ഷ്, സു​ഭാ​ഷ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:UAE NewsOnam 2024
    News Summary - Onam celebration organized
