Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഉ​മ്മ​ൻ‌ ചാ​ണ്ടി...
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 24 July 2025 8:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 July 2025 8:41 AM IST

    ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ‌ ചാ​ണ്ടി അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം; ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് നാ​ളെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    oicc
    cancel

    മ​നാ​മ: മു​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഉ​മ്മ​ൻ ചാ​ണ്ടി​യു​ടെ ര​ണ്ടാം ച​ര​മ​വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. സ​ൽ​മാ​നി​യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ള​ജ് ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 7.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 12.30 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യെ​ന്ന് പ​ത്ത​നം​തി​ട്ട ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ അ​ല​ക്സ്‌ മ​ഠ​ത്തി​ൽ, ബ്ല​ഡ് ഡൊ​ണേ​ഷ​ൻ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​റു​മാ​രാ​യ റോ​ബി​ൻ ജോ​ർ​ജ്, അ​നു തോ​മ​സ്, ശോ​ഭ സ​ജി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ വാ​ർ​ത്ത കു​റി​പ്പി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsBahrain NewsOICC blood donation campOmmen Chandy Memorial
    News Summary - Ommen Chandy's memorial; Blood donation camp today
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X