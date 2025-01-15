Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Jan 2025 7:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Jan 2025 7:08 AM IST

    ഒ.​എ​ൽ.​എ​ഫ്​ ബ്രോ​ഷ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    ഒ.​എ​ൽ.​എ​ഫ്​ ബ്രോ​ഷ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം
    ഒ.​എ​ൽ.​എ​ഫ്​ ബ്രോ​ഷ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ മ​ന്ത്രി പി. ​രാ​ജീ​വ് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദു​ബൈ: കേ​ര​ള സാ​ഹി​ത്യ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യു​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ഓ​ർ​മ ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 15, 16 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന സാ​ഹി​ത്യോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഫൈ​ന​ൽ ബ്രോ​ഷ​ർ വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ മ​ന്ത്രി പി. ​രാ​ജീ​വ് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​സം​ഘം ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി​യും പ്ര​വാ​സ​ക്ഷേ​മ​നി​ധി ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റു​മാ​യ എ​ൻ.​കെ. കു​ഞ്ഞ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദി​ന്‌ ന​ൽ​കി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് നൗ​ഫ​ൽ പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി, സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ അ​ഡ്വ. അ​പ​ർ​ണ, രാ​ജ​ൻ മാ​ഹി, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഷീ​ദ്, അ​ശ്വ​തി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചടങ്ങിൽ സ​ന്നി​ഹി​ത​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsBrochure Release
