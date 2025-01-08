Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
8 Jan 2025
8 Jan 2025
മലബാർ പ്രവാസി കൂട്ടായ്മ ഭാരവാഹികൾ
News Summary - Office bearers of Malabar Pravasi Association
ദുബൈ: യു.എ.ഇയിൽ സാമൂഹ്യ സാംസ്കാരിക രംഗത്ത് പ്രവർത്തിച്ചുവരുന്ന മലബാർ പ്രവാസി കൂട്ടായ്മ പാലക്കാട് മുതൽ കാസർകോട് വരെയുള്ള പ്രവാസികളെ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തി വിപുലപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു. ഇതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ചേർന്ന യോഗത്തിൽ പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു.
ഭാരവാഹികൾ: അഡ്വ. അസീസ് തൊലേരി (പ്രസി.), ശങ്കർ നാരായണൻ (ജന. സെക്ര.), ചന്ദ്രൻ കൊയിലാണ്ടി (ട്രഷ.).
