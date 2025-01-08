Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    8 Jan 2025 8:12 AM IST
    8 Jan 2025 8:12 AM IST

    മ​ല​ബാ​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    അ​ഡ്വ. അ​സീ​സ് തൊ​ലേ​രി (പ്ര​സി.), ശ​ങ്ക​ർ നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര.), ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി (ട്ര​ഷ.)

    ദു​ബൈ: യു.​എ.​ഇ​യി​ൽ സാ​മൂ​ഹ്യ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക രം​ഗ​ത്ത് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന മ​ല​ബാ​ർ പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് മു​ത​ൽ കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി വി​പു​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു. ഇ​തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: അ​ഡ്വ. അ​സീ​സ് തൊ​ലേ​രി (പ്ര​സി.), ശ​ങ്ക​ർ നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര.), ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി (ട്ര​ഷ.).

    TAGS:UAE News
