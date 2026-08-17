ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 17 Aug 2026 1:40 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 Aug 2026 1:40 PM IST
ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
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News Summary - obituary news
ഷാർജ: ഷാർജ എം.ഇ.എസ് മുൻ പ്രസിഡൻ്റ് കല്ലറക്കൽ ഉമ്മറിന്റെ ഭാര്യ ഷക്കീല ഷാർജയിൽ (64) നിര്യാതയായി. കോഴിക്കോട് കുന്ദമംഗലം കെ.സി കുടുംബാഗമാണ്.
ഖബറടക്കം ഷാർജ ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ. ജനാസ നമസ്കാരം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച അസർ നമസ്കാരത്തിനു ശേഷം സജയിലെ മസ്ജിദുൽ ഖദീജയിൽ. മക്കൾ: ഷമ ഉമ്മർ (ഷാർജ), ഷാം ഉമ്മർ (ബംഗളൂരു), ഷെഫ്റിൻ ഉമ്മർ (ഷാർജ). മരുമക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാജിത്ത് (മലപ്പുറം), റിസ അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദ് (കോഴിക്കോട്), രേഷ്മ കെ.എം (മലപ്പുറം).
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