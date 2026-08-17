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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightU.A.Echevron_rightഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Aug 2026 1:40 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Aug 2026 1:40 PM IST

    ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

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    ഷാർജയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി
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    ഷക്കീല

    ഷാർജ: ഷാർജ എം.ഇ.എസ് മുൻ പ്രസിഡൻ്റ് കല്ലറക്കൽ ഉമ്മറിന്റെ ഭാര്യ ഷക്കീല ഷാർജയിൽ (64) നിര്യാതയായി. കോഴിക്കോട് കുന്ദമംഗലം കെ.സി കുടുംബാഗമാണ്.

    ഖബറടക്കം ഷാർജ ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ. ജനാസ നമസ്കാരം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച അസർ നമസ്‌കാരത്തിനു ശേഷം സജയിലെ മസ്ജിദുൽ ഖദീജയിൽ. മക്കൾ: ഷമ ഉമ്മർ (ഷാർജ), ഷാം ഉമ്മർ (ബംഗളൂരു), ഷെഫ്റിൻ ഉമ്മർ (ഷാർജ). മരുമക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാജിത്ത് (മലപ്പുറം), റിസ അബ്ദുൽ റഷീദ് (കോഴിക്കോട്), രേഷ്‌മ കെ.എം (മലപ്പുറം).

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