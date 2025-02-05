Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    5 Feb 2025 7:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    5 Feb 2025 7:03 AM IST

    പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷാ​ഫി

    ദു​ബൈ: പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദു​ബൈ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. കു​റി​യാ​ത്തു​തൊ​ടി​യി​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷാ​ഫി(39)​യാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ദു​ബൈ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ ഷ​ക്​​ലാ​ൻ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ് ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​മ്പ് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    പി​താ​വ്​: അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ. മാ​താ​വ്​: ആ​യി​ഷ. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു

