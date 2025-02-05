Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
5 Feb 2025 7:03 AM IST
5 Feb 2025 7:03 AM IST
പട്ടാമ്പി സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - obituary news
ദുബൈ: പാലക്കാട് പട്ടാമ്പി സ്വദേശി ദുബൈയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുറിയാത്തുതൊടിയിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാഫി(39)യാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ദുബൈ ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ സിറ്റിയിലെ ഷക്ലാൻ സൂപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റ് ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു.
ദിവസങ്ങൾക്ക് മുമ്പ് കുഴഞ്ഞുവീണ ഇദ്ദേഹം ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: അബൂബക്കർ. മാതാവ്: ആയിഷ. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ നടന്നുവരുന്നതായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു
