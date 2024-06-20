Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    20 Jun 2024 1:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 1:55 AM GMT

    എം.എ. അഷ്‌റഫ് അലിയുടെ ഭാര്യാ മാതാവ് നിര്യാതയായി

    khadeeja aboobacker 986786
    അബൂദബി: ലുലു ഗ്രൂപ് എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് ഡയറക്ടർ എം.എ. അഷ്‌റഫ് അലിയുടെ ഭാര്യാ മാതാവ് ഖദീജ അബൂബക്കർ (86) നിര്യാതയായി. ഭർത്താവ്​: കോതപറമ്പ് പറമ്പത്തുകണ്ടി അബൂബക്കർ. മകൻ പി.എ. ഹക്കീം.

    ഖബറടക്കം വ്യാഴം രാവിലെ പത്തിന് തൃശൂർ കോതപറമ്പ് ജുമാ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബർസ്ഥാനിൽ.

    TAGS:obituary
