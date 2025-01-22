Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jan 2025 10:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jan 2025 10:00 AM IST

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ഒ​മ​ർ ബി​ൻ റ​ഹീം

    അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ എ​റി​യാ​ട് ക​ട​പ്പൂ​ർ പ​ള്ളി​ക്ക് കി​ഴ​ക്ക് വ​ശം താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന പു​ളി​ക്ക​ല​ക​ത്ത് റ​ഹീ​മി​ന്‍റെ മ​ക​ൻ ഒ​മ​ർ ബി​ൻ റ​ഹീം അ​ബൂ​ദ​ബി​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മാ​താ​വ്: സ​റീ​ന റ​ഹീം. ഭാ​ര്യ: ന​ദ. സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ: അ​മ​ർ ബി​ൻ റ​ഹീം.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsObituary News
