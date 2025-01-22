Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
22 Jan 2025 10:00 AM IST
22 Jan 2025 10:00 AM IST
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - obituary
അബൂദബി: തൃശൂർ എറിയാട് കടപ്പൂർ പള്ളിക്ക് കിഴക്ക് വശം താമസിക്കുന്ന പുളിക്കലകത്ത് റഹീമിന്റെ മകൻ ഒമർ ബിൻ റഹീം അബൂദബിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. മാതാവ്: സറീന റഹീം. ഭാര്യ: നദ. സഹോദരൻ: അമർ ബിൻ റഹീം.
