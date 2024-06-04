Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Jun 2024 2:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Jun 2024 2:12 AM GMT

    പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    പ്ര​വാ​സി നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ദു​ബൈ: 30 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ദു​ബൈ ക​രാ​മ സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ന​ടു​ത്ത് സാ​യ് സ​അ​ഫൂ​ൺ എ​ന്ന റ​സ്റ്റാ​റ​ന്‍റ്​ ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന വ​ട​ക​ര കു​ട്ടോ​ത്ത് എ​ഴു​ത്ത​ച്ഛ​ൻ ക​ണ്ടി കു​ഞ്ഞ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് (62) നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. ഭാ​ര്യ: റ​സി​യ. ​​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ജ​സീ​ല, ഷ​ഫീ​ല, ഷു​ഹി​ല, റം​ഷാ​ദ് (യു.​എ.​ഇ), ആ​ഷി​ഖ്, സ​ലാം, അ​ജ്മ​ൽ.

    TAGS:Obituary News
