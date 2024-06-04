Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
4 Jun 2024
4 Jun 2024
News Summary - Obituary
ദുബൈ: 30 വർഷമായി ദുബൈ കരാമ സെന്ററിനടുത്ത് സായ് സഅഫൂൺ എന്ന റസ്റ്റാറന്റ് നടത്തുകയായിരുന്ന വടകര കുട്ടോത്ത് എഴുത്തച്ഛൻ കണ്ടി കുഞ്ഞഹമ്മദ് (62) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഭാര്യ: റസിയ. മക്കൾ: ജസീല, ഷഫീല, ഷുഹില, റംഷാദ് (യു.എ.ഇ), ആഷിഖ്, സലാം, അജ്മൽ.
