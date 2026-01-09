വടകര സ്വദേശി റാസൽഖൈമയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
9 Jan 2026 4:38 PM IST
9 Jan 2026 4:38 PM IST
വടകര സ്വദേശി റാസൽഖൈമയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - obit news
റാസൽഖൈമ: കോഴിക്കോട് വടകര മണിയൂർ സ്വദേശിയും റാക് ബർഗർ സ്പോട്ട് പാർട്ണറുമായ ജംഷീദ് പുതിയോട്ടിൽ (41) റാസൽഖൈമയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെതുടർന്ന് മരിച്ചു.
വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച്ച രാവിലെയായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. പാലയാട്ട് നട ഇരിങ്ങൽ പുതിയോട്ടിൽ ഹൗസിൽ ഹംസയുടെ മകനാണ്. മാതാവ്: നഫീസ. ഭാര്യ: സജീറ.
