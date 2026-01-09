Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    U.A.E
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jan 2026 4:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jan 2026 4:38 PM IST

    വടകര സ്വദേശി റാസൽഖൈമയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    വടകര സ്വദേശി റാസൽഖൈമയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ജംഷീദ്

    Listen to this Article

    റാസൽഖൈമ: കോഴിക്കോട് വടകര മണിയൂർ സ്വദേശിയും റാക് ബർഗർ സ്പോട്ട് പാർട്ണറുമായ ജംഷീദ് പുതിയോട്ടിൽ (41) റാസൽഖൈമയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെതുടർന്ന് മരിച്ചു.

    വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച്ച രാവിലെയായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം. പാലയാട്ട്​ നട ഇരിങ്ങൽ പുതിയോട്ടിൽ ഹൗസിൽ ഹംസയുടെ മകനാണ്. മാതാവ്: നഫീസ. ഭാര്യ: സജീറ.

